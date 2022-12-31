Mary L. Doyle

Age 90, of Laingsburg, passed into eternal rest, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022.
A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, at St. Isidore Catholic Church, 310 Crum St., Laingsburg. The Rev. Anthony Brooks will celebrate.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, 203 East First North St., Laingsburg as well as one hour prior to the Mass Wednesday. A rosary will be prayed at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday led by Deacon John Marsh.
Mary was born July 3, 1932 to John and Leila (Holder) Bolton in Laingsburg. She graduated from Laingsburg High School, class of 1950. She married Richard Doyle on Oct. 7, 1950 at St. Isidore Catholic Church in Laingsburg. He preceded her in death on Sept. 8, 2022. She and Dick raised seven kids on a farm in Laingsburg. Mary Lou spent much of her time canning and freezing food to feed her large family. She sewed and made many quilts as gifts for new babies and graduating grandkids. She was a faithful member of St. Isidore Catholic Church, the altar society and helped with many funeral dinners. She was a proud mother, grandma, great-grandma and known as “Mama Lou” to her greats.
Mary is survived by her children Peggy (John) Hobart, Dan (Shelley) Doyle, Patrick Doyle, Kathleen (Ron) Veith, Matt (Lora) Doyle and Shawn (Lisa) Doyle; daughter-in-law Judy Doyle; 18 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband Richard Doyle; son Michael Doyle; her parents John and Leila Bolton; eight siblings; two grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter.
Memorials are suggested to St. Isidore Catholic Church or to Laingsburg Public Library.
Online condolences may be shared at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
