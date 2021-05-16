Victoria ‘Vicky’ Elizabeth Malik

Age 100, passed into eternal life Saturday, May 15, 2021.
Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at St. Joseph Catholic Church with the Rev. Michael O’Brien officiating. Burial will follow at St. Paul cemetery. The family will receive friends at Nelson-House funeral Home on Tuesday from 2 to 8 p.m. with a rosary prayer at 7 p.m.
Victoria was born in Pobedim, Slovakia, Dec. 23, 1920, the daughter of Lucian and Pauline (Klco) Gregoricka. She immigrated to the United States in 1934 and lived her life in Owosso. She never forgot her roots and returned many times to Slovakia to visit family members and friends but was always proud to be an American citizen.
She married Charles Malik Feb. 13, 1939, at St. Joseph Catholic Church.
She was a homemaker and excellent cook, an avid reader and loved World news keeping her globe handy to pinpoint exactly where the news was taking place. She was an accomplished seamstress at home, as well as being employed with Woodard and Sons as a commercial sewer for 32 years. She played the accordion to the delight of family and friends.
Following the example of her parents and the Faith they instilled in her, she was a devout and active member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.
She belonged to the Rosary Society, St. Theresa Guild, Altar Society, Church choir, funeral dinner ministry and Right to Life of Michigan.
Surviving are daughters Judy Crawford, Cathy (Jerry) Robinson of Owosso, Marti (Elek) Kovacs of Flushing; grandchildren Michael (Kim) Crawford, Vicky (James) Jenks, Jane Crawford, Michael (Jaime) Gutshall, Christopher Gutshall, Melissa (Ty) Burt, 14 great grandchildren and one great-great-grandson sister-in-law, Elle Gregoricka; and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband Charles, parents, sons-in-law Jack Crawford and Loney Irwin, grandson Kenneth Crawford, brothers and spouses Joseph and Margaret Gregoricka, Jerry and Liz Gregory, brother Cy Gregoricka, and sisters Katherine Gregoricka, and Millie and John Duchi.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Joseph Catholic Church, Right to Life of Michigan or Hospice.
