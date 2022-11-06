Virginia M. DeFrenn

Age 88, of Owosso, entered into eternal life on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022 after a long battle with dementia.
Age 88, of Owosso, entered into eternal life on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022 after a long battle with dementia.
Virginia was born Feb. 15, 1934 in Owosso to Albert and Antonia (Bala) Filip (Phillips), the youngest of seventeen children.
She graduated from St. Paul High School in 1952, and worked at JCPenney in Owosso for over twenty years before retiring in 1991.
On September 12, 1953 she married the love of her life, Dale E. DeFrenn at St. Paul Catholic Church in Owosso.
She spent her free time in her younger years playing cards and visiting with friends and family. She enjoyed word search puzzles, bingo, Tiger baseball and Lions football. Virginia was especially fond of her two dogs, Suchi and Max.
She was a lifelong member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and supported many of its causes, purchasing one of their stained glass windows in honor of her late husband.
She will be deeply missed by her surviving children: Dennis DeFrenn of Lansing, Lorrie Booth of Oxford and Ginger (Justin) Hassen of Oklahoma City; four grandchildren, Matt (Stacy King) Booth of Kansas City, Mo.; Christopher (Brandy) Booth of Attica, Mich., Brooke (Ron) Arevalo of Coronado, Calif. and Jason (Lexxie) Keisling of Edgewater, Md.; and nine great-grandchildren, Alynne, Fynnlan, Jackson, Luca,and Anders Arevalo, Lyra and Fiona Keisling, and Lucie and Olivia Booth. She was predeceased by one great-grandson, Roman Arevalo in 2017. She is also survived by one sister, Genevieve Viers of Owosso, and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband Dale in 1986; daughters Martha Kenney in 2002, Kerry Potoczek in 2015, son-in-law Rich Potoczek in 2015, and Nancy DeFrenn in 2019, eight brothers, Frank, Edward, John, Walt, Albert, Joseph, Stephen, and Stanley; seven sisters, Nettie, Helen, Stephanie, Lottie, Stella, Ann, and Jane.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Owosso. Burial will follow in St. Paul Cemetery. The family will receive friends from Sunday 2 to 6 p.m. at Nelson-House Funeral Home. A rosary will be prayed at 5 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to Dementia Association of America, The Ginny Grant Fund.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at Nelson-House.com.
