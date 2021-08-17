Barbara L. Conklin

Age 89, of Chesaning, passed away Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at Union Court.
Barbara was born July 18, 1932, in Detroit to the late Gerald and Rosie May (Bell) Delaney. At the age of 6, the family moved to a farm on Mason Road in Owosso. Barb was the third-oldest of six children. She attended St. Paul Catholic School in Owosso. She married Don Conklin on Dec. 19, 1953. They resided in Chesaning. Don passed away on Oct. 18, 2006.
She was a loving homemaker. She had many talents. She canned vegetables and made homemade candies. She loved to bake peanut butter cookies, chocolate chip cookies and brownies, to name a few. Her husband did amazing woodwork, and she would help finish by painting. Together they made beautiful gifts for family and friends. Barb belonged to the Extension Club where she was game chairman, and the Birthday Club. She enjoyed going out to lunch with the gals, then going back to one of their homes for dessert. She enjoyed needlepoint, playing Bunko, Yahtzee and cards.
Surviving are children Diane (Tom) Selbig, of Owosso, Deb (Kim) LeBlanc, of St. Charles and Sherry (Dennis) Lycka, of Chesaning; daughter-in-law Lisa Conklin, of Chesaning; grandchildren Scott, Staci, Tanea, Crystal, Katie, Keith and Chloe; 13 great-grandchildren; sister Mary Stasa, of Swartz Creek; brother Robert (Bonnie) Delaney, of Owosso; sisters-in-law Florence Delaney, of Perry and Jeanne Delaney, of Owosso; and many nieces, nephews and dear friends.
She was also preceded in death by husband Donald Conklin on Oct. 18, 2006; son Richard Conklin on Oct. 23, 2015; and brothers Ted, Jerry, Bill and Mike Delaney.
Memorial services will take place at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, at Misiuk Funeral Home in Chesaning. The Rev. Patricia Kelly will officiate.
Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. at the funeral Home. Inurnment will be in Easton Cemetery at a later date.
Contributions in her memory may be made to the charity of one’s choice.
You may light a memorial candle or share a memory at misiukfuneralhome.com.
