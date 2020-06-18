Henry Frederick Tempel

Age 84, of Corunna, formerly of Cincinnati, Ohio, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020, at home.
Henry was born May 1, 1936, in Cincinnati, Ohio, to Frederick and Mamie (Spatz) Tempel. He attended Garfield Elementary and Hughes High School in Cincinnati. He then attended the School for Officer Training for The Salvation Army in New York City.
On April 17, 1965, in Flint, Henry married the love of his life, Ruth Yvonne Smith. Before becoming a Salvation Army officer, Henry worked with his father as a building contractor. During his time as an assistant corps officer with The Salvation Army, he served in several cities including Canton, Youngstown, Zanesville and Toledo, Ohio, and Frankfort, Kentucky.
He worked in Norwalk, Ohio, as a corps officer in charge, in Cincinnati at the divisional headquarters as a finance trainee, and in Athens, Ohio, as a corps officer. He also worked in the audit department as an assistant auditor, then as an auditor.
He moved several times while serving in for The Salvation Army. He moved to Baldwin on Long Island, New York, while in the audit department, then divisional headquarters in Syracuse, New York, to work as the divisional financial secretary.
His real passion as a Salvation Army minister was the Adult Rehabilitation Centers (ARC). He moved to Boston for ARC training and then worked in Jersey City and Newark, New Jersey. He retired from the Eastern Territory ARC command in Nyak, New York, in 2001 and moved to to Corunna.
As an ordained minister of The Salvation Army, he retired with the rank of major. After retirement, he would assist when other ARC officers were sick or unavailable.
He also served as the chaplain in the fire department of Owosso, was a member of the Kiwanis Club, the Shiawassee City Support Services, and helped out at The Salvation Army in Owosso.
Henry was an avid Ohio State University fan. His humor was unusual and witty, and everyone he met knew he truly cared for them as a person. He shared Jesus’ love with everyone he met. He felt privileged to serve God through The Salvation Army, especially through The Army’s ARCs.
Henry is survived by loving wife of 55 years, Ruth; daughters Yvonne (David Rideout) Tempel and Katherine (Michael) Krompascik; grandchildren Kendra and Eleanor Rideout, and Owen and Grace Krompascik; dear friends William Pearsall and Michael Bradley; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by both parents; and siblings Elizabeth Conrad, Mathilda Courter, Frederick Tempel Jr. and Katherine Smullen.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. today, June 18, at Brown Funeral Home, 1480 E. Hill Road in Grand Blanc. Additional visitation and interment to take place at Spring Grove Funeral Home and Cemetery in Ohio.
A celebration of Henry’s life will take place at a later date. Those who wish to make a memorial contribution may do so to the Flint Citadel Salvation Army or the Owosso Fire Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.