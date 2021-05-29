Age 36, of Chesaning, passed away Thursday May 27, 2021, at Hospice House of Shiawassee County .
A funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, May 30, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with The Rev. Marlene Webster officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. today and from noon until the time of service Sunday at the funeral home.
Amy was born April 16, 1985, in Owosso, the daughter of Dan and Tammy (Berthume) Carlton.
She graduated from Owosso High School, class of 2003, and married Edward Theile in Laingsburg on Sept. 5, 2010.
Family and friends were number one to Amy. There is nothing she cherished more than being with her family and friends, whether it was on the lake or hanging at the house. No one will ever match how caring and selfless she was toward everyone around her, and her dedication to them will be forever missed.
Amy is survived by her husband Edward Theile; children Leah and Everett Theile; parents Dan and Tammy Carlton; in-laws Mark (Sharon) Theile; brother Shane Carlton; sister in-law Marylynn ( Ryan) Jordan; grandparents Bob (Jackie) Holmes; grandma Janet Berthume; grandpa Bob Carlton; along with many other loving friends and family.
Amy was predeceased by her grandpa Berthume, uncle Jeff Berthume, cousin Russell Carlton, nephew Radd Carlton and grandma Betty Carlton.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice House of Shiawassee County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.