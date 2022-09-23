Gregory Howard

Age 61, of Owosso, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at his home from natural causes.
Greg was born Jan. 29, 1961, in Owosso, the son of Albert “Jack” and Jean (Wright) Howard.
He was a 1979 graduate of Owosso High School. In his younger years, Greg loved to spend time hunting, fishing, camping in the Upper Peninsula, bowling and trying his luck at the casinos. In more recent years, he enjoyed taking his grandmother and mother to Saturday night Bingo.
He also found great joy in his two rescue dogs, Tobiah and Sweet Pea. Greg was a mentor to two young boys who he loved as if they were his own.
Greg is survived by his parents Albert “Jack” and Jean (Wright) Howard; sister Terry Walker; nephew Roben (Missy) Walker; niece Melissa (Troy) Habermehl; and many extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Vernon (Harriette) Wright and his paternal grandparents Harold (Bea) Smith.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Shiawassee County Humane Society at shspets.org.
The family is being served by Watkins Brothers Funeral Home, Jenning-Lyons Chapel.
