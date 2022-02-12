James W. LaRue

Age 79, of Owosso, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at Sparrow Health Systems.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16, at Salem Lutheran Church with the Rev. James Bare officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Nelson-House Funeral Home on from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday.
James was born July 15, 1942, in Grand Haven, the son of Harold and Hazel (Wood) LaRue.
He graduated from Grand Haven High School with the class of 1961 and proudly served in the United States Air Force from 1961 to 1966.
James was a lifelong member of Salem Lutheran Church and the American Legion for the past 25 years. He enjoyed fishing and sharp shooting.
James married Nancy Shavrnoch at Salem Lutheran Church in Owosso on February 12, 1983.
James worked at the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department and was a police officer in Ludington. He worked as a reserve officer at the Owosso Police Department. He ran the Arrowood and Baywood Nursing Homes for a time. James finally retired in 2007 from Durand Convalescent Center after 37 years of service.
James is survived by his wife Nancy; children Sarah LaRue, Matthew (Sarah) LaRue, Jason (Shawn Gauthier) LaRue, and Christopher (Jennifer) LaRue; grandchildren Chandler, Bailey, Cassidy, Maclean, Jayce, Phoebe, Collin and Emma; brother Kenneth LaRue; sisters Jackie Aylsworth and Sallie Storey; sister-in-law Katherine Knerr; brother-in-law Frank (Autumn) Shavrnoch; niece Susan Knerr; and many other loving nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents, Harold and Hazel LaRue; father and mother-in-law Frank and Mildred Shavrnoch; sister Gerry Hamilton; brother Richard LaRue; and nephew William O’Connor.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Salem Lutheran Church or Shiawassee County Humane Society.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
