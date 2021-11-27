Barbara Jane Coffey

Age 81, of Owosso, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at her home.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. today, Nov. 27, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with The Rev. Jerry Waldon officiating.
The family will receive friends from noon until the time of service today at the funeral home.
Barbara was born Feb. 2, 1940, in Pontiac, the daughter of Ferdinand and Ann (Price) Vaughan.
She graduated from Pontiac Central High School and earned a bachelor’s degree from Western Michigan University.
Barbara attended the Owosso First Church of the Nazarene and had been active with Shiawassee Roadrunners, United Methodist Church choir, Twin Brooks Golf Course and Owosso Bike Club.
She enjoyed traveling and looked forward to her many trips to Mackinac Island.
She married Michael Coffey in Pontiac on Sept. 23, 1961.
Barbara was a homemaker and spent her life raising and caring for her family. Through the years she was employed with Lawyers Title Insurance, Shiawassee County and Liberty Mutual as well as being a school volunteer and PTA President.
Barbara is survived by her husband of 60 years, Michael; daughter Holly (Kelly Flynn) Coffey-Flynn; son Michael Coffey; sister Bonnie Vaughan; granddaughter Ivy Flynn; sister-in-law Lois Vaughan; niece Dawn Vaughan; nephews Ryan Vaughan, Derek Vaughan, Scott Vaughan and Michael Vaughan; furry friend Daisy; and other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her brothers Roger Vaughan and Hank Vaughan.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Shiawassee County Humane Society.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
