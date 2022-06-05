Estella Aspen Rohde passed away too soon from this life on Saturday, May 28, 2022.
She was born on May 4, 2022 to her loving parents, Benjamin and Lilly (Walworth) Rohde in Grand Rapids, weighing 1 pound, 5.7 ounces. Although we may have only known Estella for a short time, she changed our lives forever and will always be in our hearts.
Estella Aspen will be lovingly remembered by her parents Ben and Lilly; older brother Jonathon and twin sister Alyciana; paternal grandma Marie Campbell; maternal grandparents Jonathan (Heather) Peters and Sarah Walworth; and uncles Jerry (Kimberly) Rohde and Jacob Peters and their families.
Estella is being held in heaven by her great-grandmother Margaret Campbell and grandfather Jerry Rohde.
A private family service will be held. Arrangements by The Lee Chapel of Sytsema Funeral and Cremation Services, 6291 S. Harvey St. in Norton Shores.
