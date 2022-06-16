Rachel Hagadon

Age 51, of Corunna, passed away Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Pleasant View.
Rachel was born Sept. 14, 1970, in Owosso, the daughter of Charles and Geraldine (Vostrizansky) Hagadon.
She graduated from Corunna High School, class of 1988.
The loves of her life were sons Bobby Herrick and Steven Hagadon. She took pride in watching them grow and become amazing young men. Rachel enjoyed horseback riding, track, softball and playing card games — especially euchre. She was a free spirit and lived her life to the fullest. Underneath that “sassy” exterior was one of the most generous and loving persons around. She loved to care for people, which led her to become a certified nursing assistant. She worked as a CNA in the Detroit, Grand Rapids and Battle Creek areas, before returning to Owosso to work at Oliver Woods.
She is survived by sons Robert Herrick and Steven Hagadon; mother Gerry Hagadon; sisters Gerri (Joe) Szakal, Janine (Bill) Reber and Denise (Dave) Poirier; and several nieces, nephews, and other family and friends.
She was predeceased by her father and grandparents.
A celebration of life will be held for family and friends at a later date this summer.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family for her son’s educational fund.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
Death takes the body.
God takes the Soul.
Our minds hold the memories.
Our hearts keep the love.
Our faith lets us know we will meet again.
