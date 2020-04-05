Carl Fredrick Flury, of Ludington, died on his 84th birthday, Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital. He was born April 1, 1936, in Owosso, the son of Emil and Dora Flury.
Carl’s background in accounting led him to multiple positions within The Owosso Group and eventually, to own SeaJay Manufacturing in New Jersey from where he retired. He then began work as the Accounts Manager for Penny S. Flury, DDS, PC & Associates, a position he held until his death. Carl had a joy for life, family, friends, travel, and work.
Carl is survived by: his son, Gregory Lee Flury; his daughter, Penny Sue Flury; five grandchildren, Greycin Flury, Breckin Flury, Gunner Flury, Matthew Zulch, and Halie Zulch; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Carl was preceded in death by his parents; and his 8 siblings.
Cremation has taken place and a celebration of Carl’s life will be held at a later date.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.