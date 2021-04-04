Age 71, of Vernon, passed away on Wednesday March 31, 2021, at the Veterans Hospital in Ann Arbor. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, from 2 to 4 p.m. with a service at 4 p.m. at Watkins Brothers Funeral Home, Durand Chapel. Burial will take place at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly at a later date with military honors. Chuck was born in Flint on Oct. 31, 1949, the son of Frank and Evelyn (Earegood) Dusenbury. He graduated from Atherton High School and went to work at General Motors in Flint for 31 years, retiring in 1998. Chuck served in the U.S. Army, serving two terms in Vietnam from 1969-71. On Dec. 4, 1976, he married Debra Sue Spiegel in Flint. He was a member of the Vietnam Veterans of America 175, Combat Veterans and was a member of the Durand VFW Post 2272. Chuck enjoyed riding his motorcycle and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years Debra; their children Brian Dusenbury of Durand,
Rebecca McCallum of Durand, grandchildren Kallah and Maya McCallum, Emily, Ben and Addisyn Dusenbury, and great-granddaughter Esmay. He was predeceased by his parents and three brothers Sonny, Pete and Jim.
In lieu of flowers, Chuck requested that you spend the money on your family. Online condolences may be sent to watkinsfuneralhomes.com
