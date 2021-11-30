James Joseph Horcha

Loving father, husband and brother, age 83, of Durand, passed away Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at his home.
James was born March 31, 1938, in Durand, the son of Steve and Marian (Kucharski) Horcha.
He graduated from Durand High School, class of 1957.
James ran the go-kart track in Durand. He loved spending time with his family and friends.
He married Mary Jane (Fox) Horcha in Davison Oct. 16, 1976.
James worked at GM for 30 years.
James is survived by his loving wife Mary Horcha. He was a wonderful dad and grandfather to Stephen (Laura Deutch) Horcha and son Phoenix, Emily Horcha and daughter Jimmietta, Amy (Robert) Donley and sons Robert K. and Jackson, and Penelope (Ken Flagg) Horcha. He was a loving brother to Ruth Ann (John) Hubbard and uncle to many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his brother Albert Horcha and best friend Richard Kidd.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Loaves and Fishes.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
