Flossie Brewer

Owosso, MI (48867)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain, some heavy early. Some sleet or freezing rain possible late. Low 32F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain, some heavy early. Some sleet or freezing rain possible late. Low 32F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.