Flossie Brewer

Loving wife, mother, grandma, sister and friend to all she met, age 71, of Owosso, passed away Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at Genesys Health Park.
A funeral service will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, at Nelson-House Funeral Home, with the Rev. Jerry Walden officiating. Her final resting place will be at Maple River Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Flossie was born Oct. 14, 1950, in Owosso, the daughter of Charles and Gatha (Humphrey) Kregger. She attended schools throughout Shiawassee County, and she married the love of her life, Thaddeus Brewer, on June 21, 1969, in Corunna. Together they started their family and Flossie spent her days as a loving homemaker, caring for her children. Once her kids were grown, Flossie took her passion for baking to Meijer where she worked for 15 years before retiring. However, Flossie didn’t retire completely — she went back to school and graduated from Corunna High School to show her family how important it was to get an education. Both her brother and sister followed suit, also returning to school and graduating from Corunna.
During her life, Flossie was active with the Corunna VFW Auxiliary, especially at their Friday fish frys. Flossie looked forward to good ‘ole fashion family dinners and get-togethers; she loved being with her family. Flossie’s love for her husband, children, grandchildren, sister and family will live on every time they gather together or bake something sweet.
Flossie is survived by her husband of 52 years Thad Brewer; children Tawny Brewer and Jennifer Brewer; granddaughters Jessica (Chris) Reeves, Amanda Roper and Emily Roper; great-grandson Henry Reeves; sister Shirley Kregger; and many nieces, nephews and other loving friends and family.
She was predeceased by her infant son Wayne Brewer; parents Charles and Gatha Kregger; sister Sharlon Roberts; and brothers Chuck and Russell Kregger.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Shiawassee County Humane Society or charity of donors choice.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.