Bonnie Lou Sergent

Age 74, of Corunna, passed away Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at Memorial Healthcare in Owosso.
Funeral service will take place at noon Saturday, Jan. 15, at the Swartz Funeral Home, 1225 W. Hill Road in Flint. The Rev. Dennis Sergent will officiate, with burial taking place in Greenwood Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14, and 10 a.m. until the service Saturday, Jan. 15, at the Swartz Funeral Home.
On June 26, 1965, she married Dale Sergent at Gaines Methodist Church.
She worked for 17 years with Corunna Public Schools in various jobs throughout the years.
She loved to go motorcycling with her husband, enjoyed reading, traveling all over and taking special trips to Hawaii and Alaska. She enjoyed spending time at “Bonnie’s Dream,” their cabin on Hardwood Lake. Bonnie also loved football, especially the Chicago Bears.
Above all else, she loved her family and making numerous special memories with her grandchildren.
Surviving are husband Dale; children Dan Sergent and Tony (Maria) Sergent; grandchildren Kaylee, Karly, A.J., Brooklyn and Mya; and brother Walt (Cathy) Brooks.
She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents.
Those desiring may make contributions to Hospice House of Shiawassee County or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Your condolences may be shared with the family at swartzfuneralhomeinc.com.
