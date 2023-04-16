James Edward Nault

Age 84, of Owosso, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at Sparrow Hospital.
Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Bart Muller officiating.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Month
|$18.50
|for 30 days
|Three Months
|$52.50
|for 90 days
|Six Months
|$98.00
|for 180 days
|One Year
|$185.00
|for 365 days
Please purchase an Online Pass to gain access to our Online Content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day Access
|$2.00
|for 1 day
|1 Month Access - 30 days
|$8.00
|for 30 days
|3 Month Access - 90 days
|$24.00
|for 90 days
|6 Month Access - 180 days
|$48.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year Access - 365 days
|$96.00
|for 365 days
Online Access for Print Subscribers. Do you have a print subscription with the Argus-Press? If yes, then click here to enjoy complimentary access to our Online Content!
Age 84, of Owosso, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at Sparrow Hospital.
Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Bart Muller officiating.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the service Saturday, at the church.
James was born April 20, 1938 in Ispheming, the son of Edward and Ethel (Coole) Nault.
He graduated from Ispheming High School, class of 1956. He married Donna Kari on Feb. 14, 1959. They attended Messiah Lutheran Church in Swartz Creek.
James was a driver for Indian Trails for 17 years. He was very proud of driving bus over 3 million miles without an accident. He then worked as a driver for Universal Electric for 10 years.
He was a dedicated Respite volunteer for many years. Sometimes scheduling himself to visit three different men.
Jim enjoyed time with his family. He was known as Mr. Fix-it. The highlight of his summers was the annual family camping trip. He also enjoyed playing cards, golfing and fishing.
James is survived by his wife Donna; children Kellee (Alan) Casillas, Jeffrey (Connie) Nault and Kari Herron; daughter-in-law Leslie Nault; grandchildren Joshua Casillas, Shannon (Tom) McBride, Alex (Jessica) Nault, Keith (Shelby) Nault, Paul (Paige) Herron, Scott (Torrey) Herron, Kyle (Jesse) Kramer and Torrie Baker; great-grandchildren Ayden Muxlow, Mary Jane Nault, VeraLee Nault, AraBella Nault, Preston Kramer and Layla Kramer; sister Emily (Tom) Bianco; and other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents, son, David Nault, son-in-law, Brent Herron and brother, Fred Nault.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Respite Volunteers of Shiawassee or Memorial Healthcare Hospice.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The top headlines of the day- sent right to your email!
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.