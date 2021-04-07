Age 68, of Lansing, passed away Saturday April 3, 2021, at Sparrow Health System.
A funeral service will take place at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens at 3 p.m. Thursday, April 8.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the time of service.
Jeanenne was born May 19, 1952, to James and Jean (Anderson) LaFreneire in Alpena.
During her life, Jeanenne worked as a beautician for many years. She enjoyed shopping, decorating, playing cards and playing jokes. She was a proud Christian and was the last remaining member of the “Nutty Bunch.”
She will always be remembered for trying to find her “whatchamacallits” and “doohickeys on the doodad.” She also enjoyed her long phone conversations; she answered her last call and is resting now in heaven.
Jeanenne is survived by her first husband James; second husband Howard; fiance Ronald Williams; children Guerry Love, Benjamin (Diane) Kirby, Jeannise (Duane) Schwerin, Nicholas (Alisha) Bird, Jeanenne (Robert) McCullough, Sarah (Kevin) Southwell and Corrin Mason; 13 grandchildren; sisters Vincene (Nicholas) Trudell and Denise; and many other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her parents, son Jerlin, grandsons Daryn and Jermey, as well as son-in-law Randy Stinson.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family.
