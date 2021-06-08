Age 56, passed away peacefully June 7, 2021.
Funeral services will take place at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 9, at Nelson-House Funeral Home in Owosso.
Visitation for the family will be from 11 a.m. to noon, and open to the public from noon to 2 p.m., until the service begins. Burial services will follow.
Patrick was born March 27, 1965, to Derryl G. Numerick and Patricia (Clymer) Coady. His childhood was spent on the family farm, which gave him a lifelong love for animals, the outdoors, and hard work.
He was a graduate of Corunna High School, and served his country as a paratrooper in Grenada with the U.S. Army’s 82nd Airborne Division. After leaving the Army, he found his passion for woodworking, and he had a broad range of talent.
His sense of creativity came from his mother, which allowed any project he dreamed, to be brought to life. He has said his father took the time to teach him the tricks of the trade, which helped make him so successful.
He spent many years in Sanford, North Carolina, a place he said a piece of his heart would always be. He loved telling stories, bonfires, and camping. He spent a lot of time in nature, fishing and enjoying the peace and quiet. His tender heart and love for life will be greatly missed.
Patrick is survived by his daughter Lauren (Marcus) Furmage, of North Carolina; grandson Cole Furmage; son Patrick Numerick, of Pennsylvania; stepmother Beatrice Krauss-Numerick; siblings James Numerick, Michael (Jodi) Numerick, Gina (Shawn) Cergnul, Sarah (Scott) Phelps, Scott Krauss, Ty (Suzanne) Krauss, Adam Krauss and Lisa (Dennis) Schafer; and had many cousins, nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents Derryl G. Numerick and Patricia (Clymer) Coady, and his brother Eric G. Numerick.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.