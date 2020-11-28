William C "Bill" Holzhausen

Age 81, of New Haven Township passed away Wednesday morning, November 25, 2020 at Hospice House of Shiawassee.
Bill was born in St. Charles on Feb. 5, 1939, to the late Eldred and Dorothy (Swartzmiller) Holzhausen. Bill was a resident of New Haven Township his entire life. He was united in marriage to Dolly Fowler on April 8, 1961. She preceded him in death on March 18, 2020. Bill retired from Buick in 1994 with 30 years seniority and was a member of the UAW Local #599. He enjoyed the outdoors, gardening, traveling, and going to the casinos.
Those left to cherish his memory include his daughter, Dawn (Mark) Teichman of Owosso; daughter-in-law Jackie Holzhausen of Oakley; four grandchildren, Joel (Jenny) Teichman of Morrice, Nicole (Nick) Wright of Oakley, Tyler (Caitlin) Teichman of Milford, and Bobbi Kay Holzhausen of Oakley; great-grandchildren Jackson Wright, Carter Wright, Rylee Teichman and Reid Teichman; siblings: Emogene Volz of Flushing, Robert (Patsy) Holzhausen of Beaverton, Carolyn (Richard) Koski of Chesaning, Beth (Wayne) Lyon of Owosso; many nieces, nephews and other loving family and friends. He was also preceded in death by a son, Jack Holzhausen, in 2002; sister, Donna Holzhausen in 2005; and a brother-in-law, Kenneth Volz in 2010.
Private family services were held at Easton Cemetery in New Haven Township.
Memorial contributions given in remembrance of Bill can be made to the American Legion Post #212 of Chesaning. You may light a memorial candle or share a memory at misiukfuneralhome.com.
