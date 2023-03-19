Michael Oscar Blancher

Age 82, Houghton Lake, passed away Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, after battling recent health issues.
Cremation has taken place. A service will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 25, at St James Catholic Church at Houghton Lake.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the service. He will be interred at Lake Township Cemetery next to his loving wife, Joann.
Dad was born in Flint, in 1940 to Harriet and Nona Blancher. He graduated from West Branch High School in 1959 and enlisted in the USAF soon after.
He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting, fishing, fall color tours and simply working in his yard. He never turned down a good fish fry nor a good card game. No family gathering was without its non-stop euchre games. He worked 30 years at General Motors Oldsmobile plant, UAW Local 652, retiring to Houghton Lake. He spent many years serving his community including 18 years on the Lake Township Board of Review.
He was a faithful member of St. James Catholic Church and was an active member of the Knights of Columbus Council 6548, the Men’s Club and the church choir.
He is survived by his sister Nancy (Donald) Finerty of West Branch; children Roxann (Bobby) Jones of Bedford, Texas, Douglas (Debbie) Blancher of Louisville, Kentucky, Michael (Rose) Blancher of Clayton, North Carolina, D’Anne Saul of Las Vegas, Nevada, Caren (Lynn) Miner of Henderson, Thomas Leaf of Owosso, Michael (June) Leaf of Ovid, James (Linda) Leaf of Elsie, Julie (Jacques) Leaf-Morrell, Darin (Cathy) Leaf of Hastings and Holly (Benjamin) Leaf Rodriguez of Mesa, Arizona. Also surviving are 29 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased by his parents, wife of 41 years, brother-in-law and one great-grandchild.
Memorial donations may be made in his honor to St. James Catholic Church or the Knights of Columbus.
