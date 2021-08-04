Age 93, of Waterford, formerly of Morrice and Vernon, passed away Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at Canterbury on the Lake in Waterford.
Funeral service will take place at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Bancroft Chapel.
Family will receive friends and family from 6 to 8 p.m. today and again from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday.
Betty Jane Tickner was born May 14, 1928, in Bancroft. On July 26, 1946, she married Robert Bedell in Angola, Indiana. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, vegetable and flower gardening, playing games, dancing, country music, taking care of her horses and cats, nature, sunshine and feeding birds.
Betty is survived by her daughters Barbara Goward of Vanderbilt, BeaJaye Bedell of East Lansing, Bobbie Sliper of Waterford and Billie (Joel) Mallery of Goodrich; grandchildren Bob Parlett, Anissa Rozier, Lee Parlett, MacKenzie Sliper, Drew Mallery and Camryn Mallery; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Robert Bedell in 2009.
Memorial contributions in Betty’s name are suggested to the Shiawassee County Fair. Online condolences may be sent at watkinsfuneralhomes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.