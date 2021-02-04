Age 73, of Flushing, passed away Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at Memorial Healthcare.
A service will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, at The First Church of The Nazarene with the Rev. Marlene Webster and the Rev. Jerry Walden officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery at a later date.
The family will receive friends from noon until the time of service Saturday at The First Church of The Nazarene.
Janet was born Sept. 11, 1947, in Owosso, the daughter of Walter and Imogene (Lighthill) Curtis.
She graduated from Owosso High School and attended Baker College.
Janet enjoyed crocheting while watching Judge Judy and soap operas. If she was not crafting she spent most of her time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
She married John Haddix in Corunna March 27, 1976; he later predeceased her in 2008.
Janet worked at Mitchell Corporation as a seamstress for many years.
Janet is survived by her daughters Lori (William) Kohagen and Patricia Taylor; son William Haddix; grandchildren Kerslee, Austin, Logan, Mackenzie, Rebecca, William, Andrew and Justin; fiancee Larry Lee Benjamin; sisters Jeanne (Ronald) Allen and Elizabeth Wisenbaugh; sisters-in law Betty Clemons, Edith Griffus, Gladys Salzwedel and Opal Jean Whitehead; along with other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her father Walter Curtis, mother Imogene Curtis, husband John Haddix and sister Carol Copper.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
