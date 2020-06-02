Age 82, of Vernon, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Ascension Genesys in Grand Blanc.
A private memorial service will take place at a later date.
Hans Noetzel was born Oct. 27, 1937, in Kiel, Germany, the son of Rudolf and Marichen (Koch) Noetzel. On April 2, 1976, he married Peggy Spring.
He was quite the artist; he enjoyed woodworking, fishing, soccer, gymnastics, college sports and drawing with his grandchildren. Prior to his retirement, he was an engineer for 50 years.
Hans is survived by his wife, Peggy Noetzel; children Heidi Burns, Holly (Ryan) Tomcala, Margrit (Mike) Oliver and Doug (Rose) Noetzel; grandchildren Brady, Eli, Braylon, Riley, Ashley, Andy, Jennifer and Chris; six great-grandchildren; and brothers Wolfgang, Klaus and Harold.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Rudolf and Marichen, and brother Andreas.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the American Lung Association or Marine Toys for Tots in Hans’s name. Online condolences may be sent at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
