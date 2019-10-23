Age 86, of Kalamazoo, formerly of Flint, died Oct. 20, 2019, at Brookdale Senior Living in Portage.
Wayne was born Dec. 5, 1932, in Flint to Clare and Aileen (Graham) Nichols. Clare and Aileen were well known as the leaders of “Nick and His Cornhuskers,” a band that played throughout Michigan and broadcast over WFDF radio in the 1930s.
Wayne married Alice Whitcomb in 1955 and is survived by her and their children: Laurinda (Roger) Starke and Douglas Nichols; grandchildren Jessica (Christopher) LaPorte, Regus Nichols and Katreenna Nichols; and great-grandchildren Callie, Riley, Tenley, Cailyn and Mykenzie.
Wayne was an inventor, beginning in the 1950s with the invention of an automated corn sheller which garnered recognition by the Future Farmers of America. He served in the U.S. Air Force as an airplane mechanic before being employed by Victory Machine in Durand. He was then hired by the AC Spark Plug division of General Motors, where he worked in advanced engineering. He was awarded seven patents, most notably for the cruise control system.
In 1990, Wayne retired from General Motors but continued to work the family farm in Corunna through 1992. After retirement, Wayne and Alice traveled throughout the United States and Europe for three years pursuing his passion for motorcycling before purchasing a home in Florida where Alice and Wayne lived for more than 20 years. They returned to Michigan in 2013 and settled in Kalamazoo to be close to their granddaughter Jessica and her family.
Wayne continued to ride until the age of 79 and it is estimated he rode more than 750,000 miles. He loved his wife Alice with all his heart and was deeply loved by his family.
Cremation will take place. A celebration of Wayne’s life will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Betzler Life Story Funeral Home, 6080 Stadium Drive, Kalamazoo, (269) 375-2900.
Please visit Wayne’s personal web page at betzlerlifestory.com, where you can read his story, archive a favorite memory or photo and sign his online guestbook before coming to the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Care of Southwest Michigan.
