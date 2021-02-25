Age 85, of Owosso, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at Memorial Healthcare.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 26, at St. Paul Catholic Church, 111 N. Howell St. in Owosso. The Rev. Dieudonne Ntakarutimana will officiate with burial to follow in St. Paul Cemetery. Due to current guidelines, masks are required to be worn.
Family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. today, Feb. 25, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Jennings-Lyons Chapel in Owosso, with the rosary prayed at 7 p.m.
JoAnn was born Aug. 28, 1935, in Lennon, to Michael and Josephine (Maybik) Cupal. She attended Owosso High School, graduating in 1954.
On Nov. 10, 1956, JoAnn married Frank T. Janca in Swartz Creek and together they raised three children. They were married for 32 years before his passing on Oct. 3, 1988.
After high school, JoAnn went to work for AC Flint, Swanson’s, Toledo Commutator, Record Factory and others before going to work for Corunna Public Schools, from which she retired in 1997 as head cook at Nellie Reed after 21 years.
JoAnn was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, where she was eucharistic minister for many years. She loved polkas and polka dancing, bowling, being outdoors working in her garden, cooking and baking rolls, German shepherds, and studying the Bible.
She is survived by her children Pamela M. (Eugene) Kondel, of Owosso, Kelly J. Janca, of Flint, and Frank M. (Scott McCullough) Janca of Whitehouse, Ohio; and sisters Angeline Ashford, of Lennon, Betty Moore, of Corunna, and Helen Breiler, of Corunna.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Frank and several brothers and sisters-in-law.
JoAnn’s family would like to give a special thanks and gratitude to the Memorial Long-Term Care. Memorial donations given in JoAnn’s name are suggested to Memorial Healthcare’s Long-Term Care toward activities. Online condolences may be shared with her family by going to watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
