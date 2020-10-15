Age 20, of Owosso, died Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020.
Noah was born March 1, 2000, in Grand Blanc, to Charles and Jennifer (McNinch) Sims. He was a resident of Owosso his entire life. He was a 2019 graduate of Corunna High School and was attending Northern Michigan University.
Noah was active in high school sports, especially basketball and football. He was a person who could bring a smile to all. He was very selfless, always thinking of others, easy going and carefree. He enjoyed hiking, rock climbing, cliff jumping and hanging out with his friends.
Surviving are his parents, Jennifer and Charles Sims of Owosso, brother Charles D. Sims, and sister Neele’ge’ Sims, all of Owosso; grandparents Charles M. Sims of Hamden, Connecticut, Beverly Adeyemi of New Haven, Connecticut, and Saundra McNinch; girlfriend Paige Lapoint of Wisconsin; fur friend Honey; and many aunts, uncles, cousins; and other loving family and friends.
Visitation will take place from 1 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at Misiuk Funeral Home in Chesaning. Cremation will follow. A memorial service will take place at a later date. Contributions in his memory may be made to the family.
Following COVID-19 guidelines, masks must be worn, and social distancing practiced at the funeral home. Visitors may have to wait outside in order to meet limitations set by the state. You may light a memorial candle or share a memory at misiukfuneralhome.com.
