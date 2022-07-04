Dawn Elaine (Smith) Howe

Age 74, took her last breath on earth and the first with her Savior Thursday, June 30, 2022. God sent his angels to bring her to himself. She was a believer in Jesus as the son of God (John 3:16, 1 John 5:12) and we will see her again on heaven’s shores, but without illness or pain.
Dawn was born to Paul and Irene Smith of Owosso, Sept. 6, 1947, at St. Joseph hospital in Flint. She was a 1965 graduate of Owosso High School and a 1969 graduate of Central Michigan University with a bachelor’s degree in education and minor in library science. She married the love of her life James Howe on June 28, 1969, and embraced being a U.S. Navy wife for six years. They settled back in Michigan after the Navy, living in Durand for 21 years and Lapeer for 26. They had three children: Angela, Andrew and Autumn; seven grandchildren and two adopted grandchildren.
Dawn taught school in Connecticut, Dryden and Lapeer. She was active in her church with the library, nursery, Sunday school and missions.
Dawn was best known in Lapeer for her “eggsciting” Easter Egg Hunts, which brought 50-plus family/friends with 1,000-plus eggs for years.
We treasure these special memories and Dawn’s sweet spirit and giving heart.
In lieu of flowers, the family would request that you donate in her name to St. Jude’s Hospital or Children’s Miracle Network, as children always brought her joy.
There will be a memorial service at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 12, at the Baptist Church of Hadley. A luncheon will be provided by the church following the service.
