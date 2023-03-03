Suzanne June (Selbert) Leland

Age 78, of Owosso, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 28, with her loving family at her side.
Suzanne was born on June 6, 1944, to Lawrence and Bernice (Heinl) Selbert. Sue attended St. Paul Catholic School, where she enjoyed playing basketball.
On Nov. 23, 1963, Sue married George Leland, a local farmer. Together, the couple built their family, welcoming Chris, Jackie, Kelly, Tina and Joel. Through life on the farm, Sue further developed a love for animals and crop tours with her lifelong friend Lenora Minnick, and games with family and friends.
Over the years, Sue was a Hospice volunteer, she also cultivated a love for cooking and baking, and chocolate martinis with Bobby Flay on Thursdays.
Sue is survived and affectionately remembered by her children Kelly (Brett) Bila, Tina Leland and Joel Leland; daughter-in-law Cami Leland; siblings Patty (Duffy) Liebenguth, Martha Poitra and Al (Linda) Selbert; sister-in-law Alice Pokorney; brother-in-law Bert (Pat) Leland; grandchildren Carly (Andrew) Davey, Paige (Alex) Stilwill, Wyatt Leland and Colton Bila; great-grandson Miller; as well as a number of beloved nieces, nephews and friends.
Sue was preceded in death by her husband, George Leland, children, Jackie Leland and Chris Leland, siblings, Bruce and Michael Selbert and brothers-in-law Eugene Pokorney and Albert Poitra.
Sue’s loved ones are invited to join her family in celebrating her incredible life. Visitation will be from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, at Nelson-House Funeral Home. The funeral will follow directly after at 4 p.m. with the Rev. Ray Strawser officiating.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Hospice House of Shiawassee County.
