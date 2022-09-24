Rashaun Lea Morrill

Age 52, of Laingsburg, passed away after a six-month battle with cancer.
The loving daughter of Dennis and Judy Morrill, Rashaun loved growing up as a farmer’s daughter and worked alongside her parents leading the “all-girl hay-baling team”.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please purchase an Online Pass to gain access to our Online Content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day Access
|$2.00
|for 1 day
|1 Month Access - 30 days
|$8.00
|for 30 days
|3 Month Access - 90 days
|$24.00
|for 90 days
|6 Month Access - 180 days
|$48.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year Access - 365 days
|$96.00
|for 365 days
Online Access for Print Subscribers. Do you have a print subscription with the Argus-Press? If yes, then click here to enjoy complimentary access to our Online Content!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Month
|$18.50
|for 30 days
|Three Months
|$52.50
|for 90 days
|Six Months
|$98.00
|for 180 days
|One Year
|$185.00
|for 365 days
Age 52, of Laingsburg, passed away after a six-month battle with cancer.
The loving daughter of Dennis and Judy Morrill, Rashaun loved growing up as a farmer’s daughter and worked alongside her parents leading the “all-girl hay-baling team”.
Rashaun attended Grand Valley State University before life pivoted and she wound up graduating from the police academy in Kalamazoo.
Rashaun was a 20-plus year employee of Arthur J. Gallagher Co. in Lansing but her life’s purpose was rooted in family, particularly after she first became “Aunt Shoe” 28 years ago.
One-by-one nieces and nephews were born into her life and she loved them deeply, acting as a second mom.
Rashaun cheered at their accomplishments, challenged them to live lives of purpose and pride, and showed them what unconditional love feels like.
Life will not be the same without her. Gifts will not be perfectly wrapped, graduation and church events will be less vibrantly adorned and there will be a voice missing at all of their athletic/school events.
Her family’s has been shaken. Rashaun will be profoundly missed by her parents, siblings Troy and Shannon
Graham, Casey and Amy Morrill, Corey and Laura Morrill; nieces and nephews; Allie, Ashley
(Akash), Paden (Daniel), Emily, Olivia, Megan, Grace, Marlon, Lilli, Cole, Sarah, Samantha and
Stanley.
Memorials are suggested to: First Congregational Church Laingsburg or Laingsburg Community Schools Athletics.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 27 at the First Congregational Church in of Laingsburg. A formal memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by going to www.watkinsfuneralhomes.com
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The top headlines of the day- sent right to your email!
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.