Linda Marie Harris

Updated: April 4, 2023 @ 4:37 pm
Age 89, of Owosso, passed away Monday, April 3, 2023, at Oliver Woods Retirement.
Memorial services will take place at 3 p.m. Thursday, April 6, at First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Mona Joslyn officiating.
The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until the service Thursday, at the church.
Linda was born Dec. 1, 1933, in Owosso, the daughter of Franklin and S. Lucile (Grafe) Semans.
She graduated from Ovid High School, class of 1951, and attended Lansing Community College.
Linda was a member of First United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women, Memorial Healthcare Auxiliary, Shiawassee Humane Society and Shiawassee Arts Council. She enjoyed mentoring at Bryant and Central Elementary Schools with the HOST program. She loved traveling extensively and was involved in many bridge clubs.
She married Wayne “Mike” Lloyd Harris at Ovid United Church on June 27, 1953; he predeceased her on Aug. 12, 2013.
Linda retired from Memorial Healthcare after 22 years of service as secretary and V.P. of Nursing.
Linda is survived by her children Michael (Linda Sue) Harris, Monica (David) Polakowski and Margo (David) Smith; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; long time companion Arthur Flanagan and his children; and other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her husband.
Memorial contributions are suggested to First United Methodist Church or Shiawassee Humane Society.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
