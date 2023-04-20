Helen M. Arvoy

Age 91, of Naples, Florida, passed away Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at Solaris-Vitas.
Mass of the Christian burial will take place at noon Saturday, April 22, at St. Mary Catholic Church of Durand. Burial will follow at St. Paul's Catholic Cemetery.
Updated: April 20, 2023 @ 6:54 pm
Age 91, of Naples, Florida, passed away Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at Solaris-Vitas.
Mass of the Christian burial will take place at noon Saturday, April 22, at St. Mary Catholic Church of Durand. Burial will follow at St. Paul’s Catholic Cemetery.
Family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the service Saturday, at the church.
Arrangements are being handled by Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Durand Chapel.
Helen Marie Arvoy was born Jan. 1, 1932, daughter of Joseph and Mary (Drenovsky) Arvoy. She graduated in 1950 from Durand High School. She was a member of the St. Mary’s School of Nursing Alumni. Helen enjoyed golfing, traveling, playing Scrabble, shopping, Woodward Cruise, going to Canada with her friends and living in Florida. Prior to her retirement in 1990 she was a nurse for 37 years.
Helen is survived by her brother John (Pat) Arvoy; sister-in-law Betty Arvoy; caregivers, David Arvoy (nephew), and Chloey Arvoy (great-niece); and many other nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her brothers Edward (Georgia) Arvoy, Joseph Arvoy, Thomas (Nan) Arvoy, Walter (Carol) Arvoy, Robert Arvoy and Floyd (Jody) Arvoy; and her parents Joseph and Mary.
Memorial contributions in Helen’s name are suggested to St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church, 5225 Goldengate Parkway, Naples, FL., 34116 or Vitas Hospice, 900 Imperial Golf Course Blvd., Naples, FL., 34110.
Online condolences may be sent at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
