Age 77, passed away Saturday morning, June 26, 2021, at her cabin/home in peace near Hardy Dam in Newaygo County.
Jacqueline was born Aug. 26, 1943. in Owosso to Dale Lewis and Agnes Marie (LeCurex) Schultz. She pursued a career in computer operations and wore many hats in banking security and operations before retiring with her husband to their cabin in the Big Rapids area.
Jacqueline also spent some time working at Walmart and loved her hobbies of toll painting, collecting old farm antiques, jugs and irons. She and Paul spent many friend filled years camping and working as volunteers in Florida state parks during the winter.
She will be sourly missed as the matriarch of the Grabiel clan, but her granddaughters have learned well from her. Her farm life taught her all the canning, freezing, preserving ways and they have been passed on.
Jacqueline is survived by her husband Paul A. Grabiel; sons Brett and Richard Grabiel; grandchildren Sara Marie Duncan, Stephanie Ann Rule, Krysten Ann Grabiel and Joel Ian Grabiel; and great-grandchildren Adelaide, Hobbes, Calley, Sawyer, Keegan, Piper and Jade.
Per her wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no services at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.