Age 86, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, with her family by her side.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Ray Strawser officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the time of service Monday.
Joan was born Feb. 21, 1934, in Cadillac, the daughter of Robert and Cecil (Hayes) Monroe.
She was a member of the Groter Church in Ruskin, Florida. Joan was a snowbird with her husband for 36 years. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends.
Joan was on several bowling leagues and enjoyed shuffle board. She loved camping, fishing, corn hole, playing cards, bike riding and bingo. She belonged to the Red Hats of Manatee RV Park, and was a den mother and brownie leader. Joan worked at Strawstines for many years.
She married Delton “Sonny” Hart in Angola, Indiana, on June 6, 1953.
Joan is survived by her children Joni (Dale) Sieb, Terry (Sue) Hart, Patty Hart, Robert Hart and Richard Hart; seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law Barbara Knoblauch and Valda Hart; sister Ruth Monroe; brother-in-law Bill Lameroux; special friends Dorrine Dallas, Nancy Strainer and Sally Castle; and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband, two grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and sister Ester Current.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at Nelson-House.com.
