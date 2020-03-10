Age 72, of Owosso, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020, at Hospice House of Shiawassee County.
Funeral services will take place this summer to remember Bernadette.
Bernadette was born Nov. 12, 1947, in Dearborn; the daughter of William and Genevieve (Beaudry) Miller.
She graduated from Manistique High School and continued her education earning her associate’s degree in food management at Mott Community College.
Bernadette enjoyed reading, being outdoors and taking care of her animals. She loved riding her Harley, listening to classic rock and going to concerts. Bernadette also loved getting together with her friends and family.
She spent her years working for a cleaning business as a housekeeper.
Bernadette is survived by her children William Perron, Shane (Angela) Faketty and Patrick Faketty (Jennifer Wilson); grandchildren Jaquelyn, Corinna, Seth, William, Tristan, Kerry, Krista, Nikki and KayLee; great-grandchilden Cameron, Keagan, Jaxson, Karmyn, Cyrus, Damien, Layla, Ryleigh, Sawyer, Kloe, Keiran and Kade, and many other great-grandchildren; siblings Genevieve (Roger) Monroe, Arthur (Jane) Miller, Patricia Miller (Patric Daniels), Ann (Bill) Matthies, Mary (Kenny) Jermain, Martha (Dale) DeGarmo and Michelle (Kirby) Freeman; several nieces and nephews; and many other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her parents and daughter-in-law Julie Perron.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Shiawassee County Humane Society.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.