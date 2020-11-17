Age 57, of Owosso, passed away Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, doing what he loved, hunting.
Funeral services will be at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, at Nelson-House Funeral Home in Owosso with the Rev. Bill Moull officiating.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 2 p.m. Friday until the time of service.
Brad was born Aug. 28, 1963, in Albertville, Alabama, the son of Pascal Bowen and Ethel (Parks) Smith.
He graduated from Corunna High School, class of 1981.
Brad was a man who found joy in the outdoors. He especially loved deer and raccoon hunting, as well as fishing. Opening day was a favorite day which he always looked forward to as if it were a holiday. Brad was a talented taxidermist and took pride in many projects for himself and others through the years, including mirrored mounts.
He had a love for Busch Light, NASCAR and UFC fights. When Brad wasn’t hunting he could often be found playing poker or Euchre.
He was owner and operator of Brad’s Home Improvements.
Brad is survived by his mother Ethel and stepfather Don Smith; siblings Kathy Boeresinger, Jeff (Linda) Bowen, Deb Bowen, Greg Bowen, Randy (Tammy Coleman) Bowen and Stephanie (Art) Hart; girlfriend Aliesa DeGeer; several nieces and nephews; close friends John Suire, Pat Bendall, Luther Haddix, Shane Natzel and Joe Szakal; and other loving family members and friends.
He was predeceased by his father Pascal Bowen, nephew Josh Goad, brother Richard (Sue) Tate and brother-in-law Doug.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
