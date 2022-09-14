Valorie Jean Miersma

Age 69, of DeWitt, passed away Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at The Willows in Okemos.
A memorial service will take place at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at Smith Family Funeral Homes in Elsie, with Chaplain Brandon Hempel officiating. Burial will take place at Ford Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at the funeral home.
Valorie was born in Owosso on Feb. 14, 1953, the daughter of Kenneth Floyd and Letha June (Pardee) Sexton. She attended Ovid-Elsie Area Schools. Valorie was a beautiful lady inside and out. Her kindness and compassion was the motivation for her life and touched all with whom she came in contact. She had a giving personality that blessed her family and friends. Her bright smile will be remembered by all.
Valorie’s faith provided strength for all that life brought her way. She was a member of Mount Hope Church in Lansing for many years. She had a tremendous passion for music. She was a gifted musician and singer. Valorie loved to express herself through the songs that she wrote and the music she sang and played. Valorie dedicated herself to raising her children and really was a homebody at heart. She enjoyed working in her flower garden and spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by children Kevin (Linda) Reha of Laingsburg and Amanda (Arthur) Villarreal of Zeeland; and grandchildren Tanner Reha, Taylor Reha, Mason Villarreal, Caden Villarreal, Scarlet Villarreal, Trenton Villarreal and Arthur Villarreal III. She is also survived by sisters Lorena (Dave) Isham, Judy George, Helen Huneycutt, Lisa Hudecek, Jenny (Kevin) Oldham and Roselyn (Ed) Wreggelsworth; brothers Eric (Lisa) Sexton and Ken (Diane) Sexton; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, infant daughter Heather Reha, one sister Charlene Town and one brother Daniel Sexton.
Memorials may be made to The Salvation Army or McLaren Hospice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.