Carilyn Rose Teichman

Age 62, of Owosso, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022.
A celebration of life will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. May 6, at Caledonia Township Hall.
Carilyn was born Feb. 17, 1960 in Durand, the daughter of Mark and Sue (Linabury) Teichman.
She graduated from Corunna High School in 1978 and attained her associate degree from The Art Institute of Pittsburgh in 1980. She furthered her education at Baker College in more recent years.
Carilyn was an active member at St. Joseph Catholic Church and Society of Children’s Book Writers and Illustrators. Carilyn was known for her creativity, including illustration, designing collectible sculptures and figurines, crafts and writing books for children. She has produced thousands of creations professionally and enjoyed making art for family and friends. Art was Carilyn’s world and she was so gifted.
She also enjoyed traveling, going to Renaissance Festivals, creating games and spending time with her family.
Carilyn is survived by her mother; brothers Mark (Dawn) Teichman and John (Pam) Teichman; sister Tami (Dan) Basso; nieces and nephews Joel (Jen) and their children Rylee and Reid; Tyler (Caitlin) and their son Archer; Marlowe and Jake Teichman; Mary and Grace Basso; and several aunts, uncles and other family and friends.
She was predeceased by her father.
Memorial contributions are suggested to The Community District Library.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
