Ka’Maya Grace O’Donnell

Age 8, of Owosso, passed away Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at her residence.
Ka’Maya was the daughter of Casey O’Donnell and Jabbar Mitchner, and was born Feb. 18, 2013, in Ann Arbor.
Ka’Maya was a student at Shiawassee RESD Learning Center West.
She loved watching movies about the Disney princesses, especially Cinderella.
Ka’Maya loved being outside and feeling the wind on her face. She enjoyed her brother, Amauri, most of all things.
Ka’Maya is survived by her parents; sister Alayiah Williams; brother Amauri Madison; aunts Kelli and Jessi; and grandpa Chad.
She was predeceased by her grandmother Beverly in June 2019.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
