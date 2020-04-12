Gloria Frances Letavis

Age 85, of Durand, died peacefully in her home on April 9, 2020. A private burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery in Gaines. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated with all family and friends to attend that will be announced a later time. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make contributions to Memorial Health Care Hospice, Owosso Memorial Cancer Center, or their charity of choice. Arrangements are being handled by Sharp Funeral Homes, Miller Road Chapel, 8138 Miller Rd., Swartz Creek.
Gloria was born Feb. 28, 1935, in Frankfort, Michigan, the daughter of Minor and Josephine (Abeare) Denny. She graduated from Swartz Creek High School. She married Edward Letavis on June 14, 1952, at Holy Redeemer Church in Flint. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Durand. Gloria was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed gardening and finding antique treasures to decorate her loving home. Gloria was passionate, hard-working and had an unwavering love for her family. She devoted every day of her life to them and she will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Ed Letavis; three children, Mark Letavis of Grand Blanc, Lynnette Parsons of Corunna, Lori (Scott) Perrin of Durand; grandchildren, Amanda (Ryan) Obert, Matthew Letavis, Courtney (Robert) Herrick, Ashley (Kevin) Rathbun, Zachary (Lindsey) Perrin, Zeb Perrin, Lucas Perrin, Jacob Perrin, great-grandchildren, Mason, Caleb, Brooks, Brock, Landon, Claire, Cooper, Griffin, Hudson, Paisley, Emmitt, and Layton; 3 sisters, Joann (Richard) Sarber of Interlochen, Loraine (Edward) Witucki of Swartz Creek, Ruby (Robert) Martin of Byron; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her loving parents; her godmother Aunt Ada Noecker Hobson; brother Fred Denny; grand-daughter Megan Letavis; and lifelong friend Vivian Borkowski.
The family extends a special thank you to Gloria’s caregivers Shari, Kim and Pam.
