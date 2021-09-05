Roberta Jean Osburn

Age 77, of Owosso, passed away Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at her home.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Ray Strawser officiating. Burial will follow at St. Paul Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Roberta was born April 17, 1944, in Owosso, the daughter of Max and Arlene (Dowling) Cavanaugh.
She graduated from St. Paul High School, class of 1962.
Roberta enjoyed going to lunch with her girlfriends and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Roberta spent most of her time taking care of her house and raising her children; she also worked at Bannan’s and Osburn Music Center for many years.
Roberta is survived by her son Timothy Osburn (Janice Brothers); daughter Charleen Bigard; grandchildren Stephanie (Joe) Hall, Kristen Powers (Brock Morse) and Nicole Bigard (John Dee); nine great-grandchildren; sister Rosemary (John) Tolliver; along with many other loving friends and family.
She was predeceased by her father Max Cavanaugh, mother Arlene Cavanaugh and brother James Cavanaugh.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
