With sadness, love and profound gratitude, the family of Richard (Rick) DeFrenn announces his passing at the age of 59 on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. He was surrounded by his family.

Richard was born April 19, 1963, in Owosso, the son of Duane and Mary Jane DeFrenn. He was born with Down Syndrome, but this did not slow him down. Rick was a ray of sunshine to everyone around him. His smile was infectious, and he left a lasting impression on everyone he met. You should feel very special if you ever received a personal call from Rick just seeing what you were doing that day. He loved checking in on us all.

