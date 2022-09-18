With sadness, love and profound gratitude, the family of Richard (Rick) DeFrenn announces his passing at the age of 59 on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. He was surrounded by his family.
Richard was born April 19, 1963, in Owosso, the son of Duane and Mary Jane DeFrenn. He was born with Down Syndrome, but this did not slow him down. Rick was a ray of sunshine to everyone around him. His smile was infectious, and he left a lasting impression on everyone he met. You should feel very special if you ever received a personal call from Rick just seeing what you were doing that day. He loved checking in on us all.
Growing up, Rick attended the McCall school. Here, he participated in the Special Olympics, which took him to Kentucky for its basketball finals. He was so proud of this accomplishment. Rick grew up on a dairy farm. He had his share of daily chores, along with the rest of his siblings, that kept him busy. Rick participated in 4-H with his two brown jersey cows. He was awarded with many ribbons, and he took so much pride in them. The Shiawassee County Fair was one of his favorite times of the year. He never missed a demolition derby or figure-eight race in the grandstands.
Rick also spent a lot of time at the Owosso Speedway with his dad and uncle while they raced. His time at the speedway grew his passion for NASCAR. Dale Earndhardt and Dale Earndhardt Jr. were his absolute favorites to root for every weekend. In fact, his bedroom looked like it could be a Dale Earnhardt gift shop. Even with all of this, Rick’s most beloved times were those spent swimming, biking, bowling and playing card games (as long as he was the winner!) with his family. Rick’s last dog, Marley, was his best buddy and always stuck by his side. Marley would nap with Rick on the back of his chair and comfort him with kisses when he wasn’t feeling well.
Richard is survived by his mother Mary Jane (John) Snyder; siblings Cindy (Tom) Boland, Pam Cords and Erv DeFrenn; nieces and nephews Carrie (PJ) Sobak, Missy (Brian) Murphy, Tyler (Dani) Cords and Debbie DeFrenn; several great-nieces and nephews; Marley; and other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his father Duane DeFrenn.
Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Marlene Webster officiating.
The family will receive friends from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice House of Shiawassee County.
