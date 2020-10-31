Lila M. Smalec

Age 93, of Elsie, passed away Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at North Star Adult Foster Care Home.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov 2, at Smith Family Funeral Homes, in Elsie, with the Rev. Mona Kindel officiating. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery, in Elsie. Visitation will take place from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 1, at the funeral home.
Lila was born in Owosso, on May 23, 1927, the daughter of Lester and Ernestine (Kurrle) Lundie, and lived most of her life in the Henderson “Hoovers Corners” and Elsie areas. She was a member of the Elsie Art Council, the Elsie United Methodist Church and graduated from Owosso High School in 1945.
Lila married Marion Smalec at the Corunna Avenue Methodist Church in Owosso on Feb. 26, 1949. They were blessed with 55 years of marriage prior to his passing on April 8, 2004.
Lila loved the arts, especially painting, crocheting and writing poetry. She enjoyed reading. Most of all, Lila loved her family and was very proud of them all.
Lila is survived by her sons Andrew (Linda) Smalec of Waynesboro, Pennsylvania, Carl (Kirstin) Smalec of Elsie and Darren (Carla) Smalec of Ovid; daughter Brenda (Duane) Wieber of Pentwater; grandchildren Alison (Jeff) Thomas, Deanna Brantley, Dannel Smalec, Hayley Smalec, Kyle Smalec, and Jacob Smalec; great-grandchildren Jazmyn, Carter, Cooper, Jerzy, Hallie, Evan, and Conner; sister Louise (Jim) Clark; sisters-in-law Anne Smalec and Frances Lundie; and many nieces and nephews.
Lila was preceded in death by her parents; husband Marion “Shorty;” granddaughter Dawn Colt; brother Leon Lundie; and sisters Celia (Melvin) Gregory and Janet Walter.
Memorials may be made to the Elsie Public Library, Elsie Art Council or The Care Team Hospice, 5401 Gateway Center Suite D, Flint, MI 48507. Online condolences may be made at smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.