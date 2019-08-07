Age 94, of Owosso, passed away Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at Olive Branch in Perry.
Funeral services will take place 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Ray Strawser officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. today, Aug. 7, at the funeral home.
Jane was born Sept. 10, 1924, in Owosso, the daughter of William and Minnie (White) Holzheuer and was an 11th generation Mayflower descendant from John and Priscilla Alden.
She graduated from Salem Lutheran School and retired from G.C. Murphy after 24 years of service in merchandise receiving.
Jane spent many of her younger years as a Den Mother for Cub Scouts. She enjoyed going for rides around town and had a deep love for her family, especially her grandchildren.
Jane married Warren Fairfield in Owosso on March 8, 1944; he predeceased her Aug. 9, 1997.
She is survived by her children Warren “Dub” (Sherry) G. Fairfield, William (Marsha) Fairfield, Paul (Gail) Fairfield and Vickie Tobey; nine grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren; sister-in-law Gert Holzheuer; and other loving family and friends.
Jane was predeceased by her husband Warren G. Fairfield Sr., a great-grandson, two brothers and two sisters.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Grace Hospice. Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
