Brenda L. Wiegel

Age 62, of Ovid, passed away suddenly Saturday, July 8, 2023, at her home.
Brenda was born in Monroe, on Oct. 18, 1960, the daughter of James Patrick Jeffreys and Margaret (Widmayer) Jeffreys.
Brenda loved working in her yard and on various crafts, her favorite being stained glass. She worked in the stained glass business for many years, in retail and as an instructor. She loved helping people, especially the seniors at the luncheons at the United Church of Ovid. She loved animals of all types, especially her beloved cat, Buster. Most of all, Brenda loved people, especially her family and friends. That love was sent back to her in many ways. Most of all, she loved her husband and companion of 45 years, Chuck.
Brenda was a member of the United Church of Ovid for many years.
Brenda was predeceased by her parents; her father and mother-in-law Bruce and Joanne Wiegel; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
She is survived by her husband Chuck; brothers Michael and Mark (Kari); sisters Lynda (Russ) Mallery, Jill (Andy) Arthur, Michelle (Tom) Hatta and Ellen (Kam) Jeffreys Busch; brother and sister-in-law Jeff and Laura Wiegel; along with many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by precious Goddaughters Kenzie (Derek) Davis, Sarah Floate and Katie Floate.
Memorial contributions may be sent to the United Church of Ovid in Brenda’s name.
A memorial will be planned at a later time.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com
