Age 23, of Byron, passed away Saturday, June 5, 2021, unexpectedly at Ascension Genesys Hospital.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 11, at St. Mary Catholic Church, 700 Columbia Drive in Durand.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Durand Chapel, and one hour prior to the service at the church.
