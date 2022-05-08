Dr. Thomas E. Michalek

Age 66, of Kalkaska, formerly of Deckerville and Perry, passed away Monday, April 4, 2022.
Tom, known as “Dr. T,” loved his family, profession as a veterinarian, golf and all sports.
Tom is survived by his wife Lucinda; children Nicholas (Jeanna) Michalek, Matthew (Rebecca) Michalek, Sarah and Elizabeth Michalek; granddaughters Shelby Michalek and Sophia Michalek; brothers Ronald Michalek and the Rev. George Michalek; brother-in-law Murray (Emelie) Thompson; sisters-in-law Mary Thompson and Marilee Schock; aunt Dorothy (Sayles) Ware; five nephews; and many cousins.
A funeral Mass will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 14, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Morrice, with the Rev. George C. Michalek officiating.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 13, at the church, with a rosary at 7:30 p.m., led by Sandusky Council No. 4693. Visitation will also be from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church prior to the service.
Interment will take place at Minden City Cemetery at a later date.
A celebration of life will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 28, at the Mark and Sally Klaus residence, 5220 Snay Road in Palms, Michigan.
In lieu of flowers, those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Memorial Contributions to St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Palms, MI, the Sanilac County 4-H Large Animal Livestock Committee or the Sanilac FFA Chapter.
To leave words of condolence, please visit the online guestbook at hyattewald.com.
Arrangements made with the Hyatt Ewald Funeral Home in Bay City.
