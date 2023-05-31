Thomas R. Lennox

On Monday, May 29, 2023, at the age of 88, Thomas R. Lennox went to be with his Heavenly Father.

Tom was born March 16, 1935, in Detroit, the son of Thomas and Anne (Korber) Lennox. He later moved to Ionia, where he graduated high school in the class of 1953. Then, he proudly went on to serve in the United States Army, stationed in Germany. On his return home, he attended Michigan State University and GMI, where he would later go on to teach someday.

