On Monday, May 29, 2023, at the age of 88, Thomas R. Lennox went to be with his Heavenly Father.
Tom was born March 16, 1935, in Detroit, the son of Thomas and Anne (Korber) Lennox. He later moved to Ionia, where he graduated high school in the class of 1953. Then, he proudly went on to serve in the United States Army, stationed in Germany. On his return home, he attended Michigan State University and GMI, where he would later go on to teach someday.
He married Yvonne (Verna) Collard at St. Paul Catholic Church in Owosso on April 14, 1956, and between the two of them, they taught their children that marriage is not easy, but definitely worth the investment. He loved her dearly until his last breath.
Tom had many jobs over the years, from housing director in Midland, city manager of Corunna, supervisor of buildings for Owosso public schools and he even served on the school board in Corunna. He became a master electrician and worked at GM before deciding to start his own heating, cooling and electrical business, Lennox Electric. It was not uncommon to hear stories of how he would help people out in the middle of the night when their furnaces or air conditioning would go out and refuse to take payment if they could not afford it.
Tom had many interests, such as buying and selling properties and investing in the stock market, but his proudest investment was in his children and grandchildren’s education, for nothing was more important to him than watching them succeed. He worked hard to make their lives easier.
Tom enjoyed flying planes and he earned his pilot’s license. It was not uncommon for him to fly his family to other cities to enjoy breakfast together. He also was an avid water skier (he was even able to ski barefoot), but most of all, he enjoyed time spent with family and friends, and there was nothing he wouldn’t do for them whenever they would call. He was always the life of the party and could make anyone laugh.
Tom is survived by his wife Yvonne (Verna) of 68 years; children Pat (Tara) Lennox and Amy (Steve) Quirk; grandchildren Hilary (Blaine) Dolcetti, Abbie (Rob) Brodowsky, Kennedy (Kelly) Paron and Sophie Quirk; great-grandchildren Sawyer, Holden and Eleni; faithful cats Molly and Boo who were by his side until the very end; and other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his daughter Diane Lennox, his parents and brother Bill Lennox who were waiting to welcome him home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Shiawassee County Humane Society.
A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 1, at St. Paul Catholic Church with the Rev. Michael O’Brien officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the Mass Thursday at the church.
