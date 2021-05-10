Age 70, of Saginaw, formerly of Owosso, passed away Saturday, May 8, 2021, at Covenant Hospital in Saginaw.
Services will take place at a later date.
RJ was born Jan. 7, 1951, in Owosso, the son of Raymond and Verabelle (Lewis) Allen.
He graduated from Owosso High School with the class of 1969 and, after graduation, joined the U.S. Army with which he served during the Vietnam War.
After serving his country, RJ furthered his education at Lansing Community College, where he received his associate’s degree in mechanics and welding. That led him to work for Penske ACC Trucking in Saginaw for many years as a truck driver.
RJ was an avid outdoorsman, everything from hunting and fishing to relaxing on the open water in his pontoon and sitting around the campfire sharing stories and memories.
He married Margaret “Peggy” Allen in Strathroy, Ontario, Canada, May 19, 1980. Peggy passed Jan. 11, 2021.
He is survived by his daughters Shellysue Proudfoot, Michelle Carmody, Mariann Conway and Milissa (Terry) Thayer; sons Corey (Kelly) Allen and Joe Allen; 14 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; brother Rick (Caroline) Allen; and several other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his wife, parents, brother Raymond Allen, son-in-law Gene Proudfoot, daughter-in-law Julia Blackman and nephew Joshua Balma.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the donor’s choice.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
