Sandra Mael

Age 62, of Owosso, passed away Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at her home.
Memorial service will take place at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 10, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with Jerry Walden officiating, with a time of visiting 1 p.m. till the time of service.
Masks are required.
Sandra was born Nov. 14, 1958, in Owosso, the daughter of Paul and Betty (Dawson) Mael.
She graduated from Owosso High School, class of 1976, and attended Marion College in Indiana.
Sandra will be remembered for her uplifting and outgoing personality, the annual birthday songs that she sang to the family, her love for music and going to concerts with her brother, the annual family reunions, and most of all to travel.
She married her husband Steve Maloczewski in Owosso Feb. 4, 2012 . He predeceased her Oct. 11, 2019.
Sandra worked in office management for many years.
Sandra is survived by her mother Betty Mael; father Paul Mael; brother Randall Mael; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her husband.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Owosso Church of Nazarene (Compassionate Ministries).
